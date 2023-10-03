Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 770 m²
€2,79M
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 461 m²
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms Near the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Inside these houses o…
€580,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Refurbished Detached House Close to Beach in Alicante Benissa The detached house consists of…
€680,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Spacious Detached Houses with 3 Bedrooms and Private Swimming Pools in Pinar de Campoverde T…
€659,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury villa in Canuta Ifach, Calpe, Costa Blanca North This magnificent property, spanning …
€1,16M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
We present this spectacular villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, ready to move into. House…
€300,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Semi-detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic semi-detached house located in a ver…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Villa for sale in Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The property has sea views, 3 bedrooms, 3 bat…
€799,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cabo Roig, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cabo Roig, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3-Bedroom Recently Renovated Luxurious Villa in La Zenia Costa Blanca The spacious recently …
€519,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course in Villa Martin, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with private pool, nearby golf course
Villa Martin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Villas in Blue Lagoon, Villamartín, Costa Blanca 5 single-family homes with 3 bedrooms and 3…
€399,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Exclusive Villas in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A residential complex consisting of 12 houses…
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€494,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€534,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€664,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€514,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€655,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,22M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Floor 2/3
Detached House with a Private Garden Near the San Juan Beach, Alicante This remarkable house…
€930,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villas for Sale in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Our new villas will form a complex c…
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€1,72M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,42M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 212 m²
About the project: a residential area located in the urbanization of Kumbra del Sol, consist…
€2,31M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
The complex, consisting of 11 unique and different villas, with independent plots of up to 6…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
The residential complex was carefully designed to capture the beauty of the Sierra Cortina a…
€515,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 326 m²
The new residential complex is located next to Benidorm in the highest part and with the bes…
€650,000
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Calp, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Calp, Spain
Rooms 7
Area 855 m²
A luxury home project with panoramic views of the Peñon de Ifach. This property is distribut…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
The TOP villa you can find is located in Amay Properties, with the most exclusive design in …
€3,60M

