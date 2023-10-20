Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

26 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
This Mediterranean villa has been completely renovated and has a large living room with an e…
€2,70M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 622 m²
This fantastic manor in excellent condition is located in a beautiful area near Cala Millor.…
€3,80M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 370 m²
This new fantastic bungalow villa is located in the privileged area of Santa Pons. The villa…
€2,55M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 370 m²
This fantastic new villa is located in one of the best areas of Santa Pons, a few steps from…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
This new high-tech villa is located in the best area opposite the port of Adriano. The villa…
€9,35M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 1 081 m²
The villa dominates the world-famous super-chicar pier for the superyachts of Puerto Portals…
€8,37M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
This fully renovated villa is located on the beautiful hills of Santa Pons.  The villa has a…
€3,60M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 880 m²
This fantastic villa is located in the privileged area of Song Veri Nou. The villa has a lar…
€4,80M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 725 m²
Built in 2012 and renovated in 2019 by a German developer, all household appliances, plumbin…
€6,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 575 m²
This high-tech villa is located in one of the best areas of Santa Pons. The villa has a larg…
€5,65M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 501 m²
This modern design villa of the highest quality has a huge living room with sea views. In ad…
€5,45M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
This fully renovated modern villa with sea views is located in Nova Santa Ponsa. The villa h…
€4,30M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 298 m²
This beautiful villa with fantastic sea views is located in one of the most beautiful areas …
€4,20M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 365 m²
  This new fantastic villa is located in the prestigious area of Bonaire between Alcudia and…
€3,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa Lemon is located in Calo d’en Real – south west – Ibiza, in the municipality of San Jo…
€3,65M
Villa 6 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
This beautiful recently renovated property with sea views is located above the bay of Cala V…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The house consists of 200m² built distributed 4 double bedrooms, 1 single, 3 bathrooms (1 en…
€1,16M
Villa 3 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
At the edge of Sant Josep town, half in town, half in the campo The house is located on a 2,…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This luxurious villa with plenty of privacy is located near Es Cubells, one of the most high…
€3,55M
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This magnificent, very quietly situated property is located on the west coast of Ibiza, in t…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Description Modern renovated villa with fantastic sea views The completely renovated villa i…
€3,65M
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the south of the island, this versatile villa with touristic license is just minu…
€2,95M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ibiza, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Impressive luxury mansion near Atzarro, located in a quiet area. This mansion offers a main …
€6,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Beautiful villa in the quiet area of San José. This villa contains 6 bedrooms and 6 bathroom…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful villa with rental license in San Rafael with magnificent view over the valley and …
€6,30M
Villa 4 room villa in Alcudia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alcudia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Description: a new high-tech villa (built year 2018) with sea views, 4 bedrooms - each with …
€1,80M

