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Villas for sale in Balearic Islands, Spain

;
Santa Ponsa
7
Palma de Mallorca
8
Formentera
3
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46 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montuiri, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montuiri, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
House in Balearic
$990,002
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
House in Balearic
$3,44M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House in Balearic
$1,34M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 525 m²
Key ready high end modern villa with infinity pool, large terraces and impressive sea views …
$5,73M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Francesc de Formentera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Francesc de Formentera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa Jilguero is a harmonious combination of traditional architecture and modern comfort, l…
$3,78M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Balearic Islands, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Balearic Islands, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Description of the site: On the northeast coast of Mallorca, where Mediterranean tranquility…
$747,833
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Modern residence with panoramic views of the sea, Formentera and the historical center of Ib…
$3,04M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 395 m²
Floor 2
House in Balearic
$4,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
Description of object: Luz de Cala Ratjada by TM is a luxury residential project on the east…
$1,08M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
House in Balearic
$1,04M
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Villa in Montuiri, Spain
Villa
Montuiri, Spain
Area 860 m²
House in Balearic
$599,825
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Exclusive renovated villa in Can Furnet with a southern orientation and magnificent views of…
$3,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcudia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcudia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
House in Balearic
$873,531
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
House in Balearic
$1,61M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Capdepera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Capdepera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
Description of object: Luz de Cala Ratjada by TM is a luxury residential project on the east…
$1,24M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Formentera, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Formentera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 315 m²
Luxury villa Mirlo Blanco on the island of Formentera, SpainExclusive premium villa with bre…
$10,33M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Ponsa, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Ponsa, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 452 m²
Luxury Villa for Sale in Santa Ponsa, Palma de Mallorca (Spain) — €3,750,000 • Location: …
$4,40M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
House in Balearic
$3,44M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 768 m²
Key ready high end modern villa with infinity pool, large terraces and impressive sea views …
$5,28M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Formentera, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Formentera, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
CASA COLIBRÍ - exclusive villa by the sea on FormenteraDiscover a truly unique property on o…
$9,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 526 m²
This is a unique collection of 7 luxury villas located in one of the most prestigious and pi…
$5,42M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanitzacio Galatzo, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanitzacio Galatzo, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
House in Balearic
$1,05M
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Villa in Lluc, Spain
Villa
Lluc, Spain
Area 592 m²
House in Balearic
$3,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Puig de Ros, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Puig de Ros, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
House in Balearic
$1,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Conveniently located in Son Raphinha - a renowned residential area of ​​Palma, this 4 bedroo…
$813,338
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Palmanova, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Palmanova, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Magnificent house with swimming pool for sale in Torrenova. Our layout is as follows: on the…
$1,80M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Santa Margalida, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Margalida, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 950 m²
We have for sale a very large property near the sea, unique in the Balearic Islands, withUno…
$5,34M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Son Veri, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Son Veri, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
We present a wonderful house under construction in the prestigious area of Son Veri, Mallorc…
$2,85M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bendinat, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bendinat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Discover the epitome of rustic charm with this charming home in Portals. The 2 bedroom, 3 ba…
$691,337
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Costitx, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Costitx, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Located in Algaida, this property is a combination of historic buildings, from which stands …
$3,95M
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Properties features in Balearic Islands, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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