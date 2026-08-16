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Villas for sale in Girona, Spain

;
Lloret de Mar
37
Blanes
33
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
22
Platja dAro
18
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152 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Beautiful one-storey house with sea views in the urbanization of Cala Caneias in Lloret de M…
$1,04M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
100% privacy!!! Beautiful villa in the urbanization of Tossa de Mar with a large area. Dista…
$2,94M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
House withTOURIST LICENSEin classic style, located in an exclusive private residential area …
$1,43M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
House with TOURIST LICENSE, completely renovated in the Roca Grossa urbanization of Lloret o…
$975,587
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Trade is possible!House for sale, with an area of 348 m2, built in 2001, on the south side, …
$904,998
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 397 m²
Exclusive house with tourist license in Cala San Francesque – Blanes.In one of the most desi…
$1,63M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
Spacious and bright two-family house in MontferrandOn the ground floor: living room, bathroo…
$564,884
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
House with sea views in the urbanization of Lloret de Mar - Serra Brava on the Costa Brava. …
$1,85M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
House with tourist license in the city of Blanes.This 120 m2 house, located just 150 meters …
$580,850
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Beautiful villa with sea views and a tourist license. This magnificent newly built villa, l…
$1,69M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Peralada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peralada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Discover this spectacular newly built Villa located on the exclusive Peralada golf course in…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 900 m²
Luxury mansion near the beaches of Sa Conca and San Paul - S'Agaro, Costa Brava An exception…
$11,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Houses starting construction at a special price only at the initial stage you can take advan…
$1,01M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 932 m²
Renovated villa with sea views in one of the most exclusive areas of the Costa Brava, just 3…
$2,14M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 674 m²
Modern, newly built detached house (construction completed in 2025), located in one of the m…
$2,54M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Begur, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Begur, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 597 m²
Design, nature and sea views: a pearl in Ayguablava!In one of the most privileged areas of t…
$4,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Villa with panoramic sea and mountain views, located in the prestigious Mas Nou urbanization…
$1,13M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 440 m²
Luxurious and new house in a classic style in the luxury urbanization of La Mongoda in Llore…
$2,66M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
The house with stunning views of the sea and mountains, located in one of the best areas of …
$1,10M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Family house in Lloret Residencial with a large plot of land and private swimming pool.Disco…
$487,914
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Elegant detached house in the exclusive area of Cala San Francesque in Blanes, one of the mo…
$1,10M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 507 m²
Discover this magnificent residence located in the prestigious Cala Sant Francesque district…
$2,26M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
A unique opportunity on the Costa Brava.A charming house for sale in Cala Cañelles, Lloret d…
$990,863
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
A detached house with two fully independent apartments in Mas Bael is a great option for bot…
$486,128
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 351 m²
House with magnificent sea views in the town of Tossada Mar. The house is located in a privi…
$1,83M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Villa with sea view and tourist license400 mt Cala Bona – Cala Sant Francesc, BlanesLocated …
$990,863
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 417 m²
Manor and outbuildings on a plot of 4,207 m2. Charming Finca for sale, consisting of the fol…
$1,23M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Elite villa with panoramic sea views in the prestigious area of Lloret de MarUnique offer on…
$6,94M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 447 m²
A pearl surrounded by nature, where luxury combines with absolute tranquility.Located in the…
$1,52M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 674 m²
Modern, newly built detached house (construction completed in 2025), located in one of the m…
$2,54M
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Properties features in Girona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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