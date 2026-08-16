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Villas for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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49 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
New villas in San Pedro del Pinatar with private poolModern design and excellent locationThi…
$614,425
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
New Build Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Modern Ho…
$440,848
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this exclusive collection of 14 detac…
$513,146
Leave a request
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, these detached homes offer an ideal s…
$563,884
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
4-Bedroom Detached Villas for Sale with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar These villas a…
$1,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
New two-family villas with private pool in San Pedro del PinatarModern houses in a prestigio…
$445,972
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Located in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this exclusive collection of 14 detac…
$513,146
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Modern New Build Villas with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary Design and …
$513,148
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
New Build Mediterranean Villas in San Pedro del Pinatar Exclusive Residential of 4 …
$939,644
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 159 m²
3 Bedroom Exclusive Detached Villas with Private Pools in San Pedro del Pinatar Located in S…
$932,054
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Villas with Pools in San Pedro del Pinatar These contemporary villas are lo…
$442,611
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Contemporary new build villas with private pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Modern design and …
$507,089
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Modern villas of new construction for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar - near the beach and the…
$564,262
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
New Build Luxury Villas for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar Near the Mar Menor Exclusive Coll…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
New Build Mediterranean Villas in San Pedro del Pinatar Exclusive Residential of 4 Independ…
$950,330
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Located in the charming municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar, this detached villa offers a …
$460,101
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern spacious villa with private swimming pool and rooftop, near by sport facilities and g…
$553,048
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
The iconic architectural project is located near the Mediterranean Sea, close to the outstan…
$564,262
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Exquisite Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Cálida These villas…
$525,354
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Located in the charming municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar, these independent properties …
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Luxury Villas in San Pedro del Pinatar - Modern Living in a Prime Location Overview of Stun…
$552,151
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
Luxury villas in San Pedro del Pinatar - modern life in the best placeOverview of stunning n…
$563,216
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Amazing huge villa with a large roof top terrace and a private pool located close to the bea…
$434,866
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
New Mediterranean style villas in San Pedro del PinatarExclusive residential complex of 4 in…
$943,356
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
In the heart of San Pedro del Pinatar stands an exclusive complex of four separate villas, c…
$939,465
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
New Build Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Modern Homes in a…
$445,861
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
In the heart of San Pedro del Pinatara stands an exclusive complex of two modern villas crea…
$604,026
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Modern New Build Villas for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar – Close to Beach and Town Centre …
$563,886
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Luxury Villas in San Pedro del Pinatar - Modern Living in a Prime Location Overview of …
$552,151
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Situated in the charming town of San Pedro del Pinatar, this residential complex offers an e…
$507,089
Leave a request
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