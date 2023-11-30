UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
San Pedro del Pinatar
Villas
Villas for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with armored door
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
116 m²
These spacious villas have been carefully designed to provide the perfect individual home, w…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
162 m²
Villas for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Cálida 5 independent houses that stand as au…
€379,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
3
170 m²
Spacious Detached Villas at a Prime Location in Costa Calida The villas are situated in the …
€499,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
3
115 m²
2
Chic 3-Bedroomed Villas with Private Pools 600 m from the Beach in San Javier, Costa Calida …
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
108 m²
Detached Villas with Private Pools in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida Modern detached vil…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
109 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Modern Villas with Private Pools in Santiago de la Ribera San Javier Cont…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
6
3
325 m²
4-Bedroom Contemporary Villa with Pool in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida The luxurious v…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
132 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Homes with 3 bedrooms distributed over 2 fl…
€455,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
110 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia 9 houses with parking space within the plot…
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
113 m²
Duplex 100 m from the sea in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Second phase of the residential c…
€405,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with garden
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
116 m²
A residential complex consisting of separate villas located in San Pedro del Pinatar, on the…
€289,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
136 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
€445,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
104 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
€419,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
100 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
€395,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
2
97 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
€395,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
115 m²
Residential complex of semi-detached and separate villas located in Santiago de la Ribera, o…
€399,950
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
109 m²
A complex of 14 independent villas located in Santiago de la Ribera on the Costa Calida coas…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
94 m²
Residential complex of semi-detached and separate villas located in Santiago de la Ribera, o…
€319,950
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
126 m²
Villas in Lo Romero Golf, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca These private homes on 265m2 pl…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
146 m²
Independent villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This exclusive 467 m2 home is the pe…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
116 m²
Townhouses with private pool in Lo Pagán, Murcia, Costa Cálida 5 semi-detached villas each w…
€307,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace, with central heating, with private pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
109 m²
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Calida Each home has 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 fu…
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
139 m²
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
€585,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
100 m²
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
€419,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
125 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms …
€525,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
100 m²
€329,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
100 m²
€359,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
100 m²
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
€399,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
139 m²
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLA IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ Beautiful one level villa’s with 3 bed…
€585,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
100 m²
€329,000
Recommend
Leave a request
