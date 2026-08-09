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Villas for sale in Benidorm, Spain

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52 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
New minimalist villa in Benidorm with private poolModern one-storey villa near the beach Lev…
$703,112
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
This house is located on a 1700 m2 village plot in Beniudorm. The house is completely legal.…
$457,591
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 318 m²
Description of object: Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer…
$2,28M
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer an unparalleled living…
$2,31M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 310 m²
A detached house with a guest apartment separated from the main accommodation, with beautifu…
$1,86M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Luxurious Mediterranean villa in the most exclusive area of ​​Benidorm.  Presenting t…
$1,81M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Impressive villa in one of the best areas of Benidorm.Planta 1: large kitchen with dining ro…
$1,17M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer an unparalleled lifest…
$1,25M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Luxury New Build Villas in Rincon de Loix Benidorm with Private Pool Exclusive Cont…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
New Build Minimalist Villa in Benidorm with Private Pool Modern Single Level Villa Near Lev…
$703,112
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Area 430 m²
This fantastic hotel consists of 2 cottages, each with a separate entrance, has an automatic…
$2,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 051 m²
Large villa consisting of several floors with the ability to perform finishing works to your…
$1,17M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This country house is located between Alfaz del Pi and Benidorm. This house need renovation …
$487,050
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 318 m²
Description of object: Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer an environment of luxu…
$1,43M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, this exclusive villa offers an exceptional living e…
$3,46M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer an unparalleled living…
$2,31M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 127 m²
Description of object: We present you an exclusive luxury semi-detached house, which is part…
$448,700
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Located in the charming municipality of Alfaz del Pi, this exclusive real estate offer consi…
$686,116
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Luxury New Build Villas in Rincon de Loix Benidorm with Private Pool Exclusive Cont…
$1,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer a unique opportunity t…
$1,34M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
Villa in the lower zone of Rincona de Loix. The plot of 1075 m2, a usable housing area of 24…
$746,062
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
Located in the vibrant town of Benidorm, this exclusive villa offers an unparalleled living …
$1,67M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$1,28M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer an unparalleled living…
$2,31M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Located in the beautiful city of Benidorm, these exclusive villas offer a unique opportunity…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 386 m²
Description of the site: In Benidorm, we offer an exclusive villa combining luxury comfort w…
$2,03M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Located between Finestrat and Benidorm, this fantastic complex offers 4 luxury villas, th vi…
$1,58M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
Description of object: We present you an exclusive luxury house, which is part of a prestigi…
$637,085
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 332 m²
Located in the vibrant city of Benidorm, this exclusive villa offers an unparalleled living …
$2,05M
Leave a request
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