Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Benidorm
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Benidorm, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
59 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 286 m²
Modern spacious villa in the area of Sierra Cortina, Finestrat. Villa Description: Bedrooms…
€980,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 126 m²
New villa in Finestrat, 5 minutes from the beaches of Benidorm. This beautiful villa is loca…
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 425 m²
Villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat. Villa Description: Bedrooms: 4 Hall: 1 Built-in cabinet…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 127 m²
New villa with a guest house in Finestrat with stunning panoramic views of the sea and the h…
€659,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
New villa for sale in Finestrat, Benidorm / Sierra Cortina area. The double-decker villa is …
€865,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
The new residential complex is located next to Benidorm in the highest part and with the bes…
€525,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
The new residential complex is located next to Benidorm in the highest part and with the bes…
€650,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 207 m²
The elegant villa is presented in a unique architectural design, made in a modern style. Lig…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Separate houses between Benidorm and Finestrat overlooking Benidorm Bay with minimalist arch…
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 224 m²
The new residential complex consists of 28 villas with beautiful views of the Mediterranean …
€711,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Modern villa with beautiful views of Benidorm. Modern design and architecture are combined w…
€589,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with бассейн, with гараж in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with бассейн, with гараж
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
New construction, location in Finestrat, bordering the Alfareles de la Tapiada river on the …
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Individual villas near Benidorm. The facility is under construction. Location: Sierra Cortin…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
New villa for sale in Finestrat, Benidorm / Sierra Cortina area. Villa Description: Bedroom…
€865,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
The new residential complex is located next to Benidorm in the highest part and with the bes…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
A new construction, a privileged location in Finestrat, bordering the Alfareles de la Tapiad…
€395,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Separate houses between Benidorm and Finestrat overlooking Benidorm Bay with minimalist arch…
€630,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
A new construction, a privileged location in Finestrat, bordering the Alfareles de la Tapiad…
€399,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
New construction of 19 villas with a plot of 300 m2, a private pool, with a south / south-we…
€475,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 4/3
Detached Villa with Unique Sea Views and a Swimming Pool in Benidorm The villa is situated i…
€1,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Ready-to-Move Villa with Sea Views in Benidorm Alicante The villa is located in the m…
€2,65M
Villa 6 room villa in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
New modern and exclusive villa with panoramic views in Benidorm. The house is built of high…
€2,45M
Villa 5 room villa in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Magnificent Mediterranean style villa for sale in Sierra Helada de Benidorm, in a privileged…
€596,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa in Benidorm with amazing sea view – 1,65 million euros.Location: Ben…
€1,65M
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with chicken_furniture, with condition in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with chicken_furniture, with condition
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Villas in Finestrat, near Benidorm If you are looking for a minimalist design to appreciate…
€635,000
Villa 3 room villa in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Housing is located in the old town of Banidorm and is distributed over 4 floors. On the grou…
€420,000
Villa 4 room villa in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
House for sale in Benidorm in the Casco Antiguo area. The total area of 123.00 m2, built in …
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€273,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
€682,500
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Benidorm, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Benidorm, Spain
Magnificent villa with sea views in Benidorm, Costa Blanca The house is located in a privile…
€3,25M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir