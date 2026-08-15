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Villas for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

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115 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
We present this magnificent detached house located in one of the most sought-after areas of …
$761,923
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 146 m²
Description of the site: In the charming town of Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca, we offer a …
$376,657
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
Key-ready beautiful Villa with roof-top terrace, private pool and garden near to the beach …
$499,175
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
New-Build One-Story Villas with Private Pool in Torrevieja Modern Villas in the Exc…
$835,859
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
These exclusive villas are located in the sought-after area of Aguas Nuevas in Torrevieja, A…
$693,175
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 407 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive turnkey villa with private pool, large terrace and stunning views located close to…
$1,85M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
New Scandinavian Style Homes in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Exclusive New Residential D…
$628,489
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
Welcome to your new home in picturesque Los Balcones! This private and exquisite home, just …
$1,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
3 Bedroom Luxury One-Story Villas in Torrevieja with Panoramic Lake Views Luxury villas situ…
$668,400
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Incredibly beautiful and completely renovated semi-detached house with a villa-like feel in …
$541,945
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
NEW VILLA IN TRAVELNew villas in Torreta, Torrevieja.Beautiful villas of new construction on…
$509,463
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Oud te renoveren huis in het centrum van Torrevieja. Groot huis met 4 slaapkamers om te herv…
$482,372
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
$546,723
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
3 Bedroom Elegant Villas with Private Pool in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja Aguas Nuevas in Torrev…
$570,473
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Вилла с участком рядом с морем в Punta Prima (Orihuela Costa). Large luxury detached villa w…
$1,03M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 466 m²
Amazing new collection of premium luxury villas with a large private pool, big terraces, gar…
$740,075
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
HOUSING IN A CONSOLIDATED URBANIZATION ON THE COAST It consists of 3 double bedrooms w…
$871,967
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Single-storey villas with private pool in TorreviejaModern villas in the exclusive area of L…
$821,528
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 520 m²
Discover an eternal dwelling in this charming detached villa, built in 1989, offering a uniq…
$1,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
2 NEW BUILD VILLAS IN TORREVIEJA 2 New Beautiful villas in Torrevieja. V…
$871,967
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 239 m²
$757,719
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
This project proposes the construction of 3 individual houses on two plots of 385 m2 and one…
$879,939
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
New Villas for Sale in Torrevieja – 2 km from the Sea Discover these stunning new villas lo…
$679,459
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 728 m²
Discover this luxury detached villa for sale in La Veleta, Torrevieja (Costa Blanca South) —…
$2,89M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 191 m²
Description of object: Just a few steps from the sea and with direct access to Playa de Roca…
$508,070
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
$920,133
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
The price includes: furniture, fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning and underfloor heati…
$871,101
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Villa in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa
Torrevieja, Spain
$705,008
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 154 m²
BEAUTIFUL VILLA IN LOS ALTOS, TORREVIEJA Key Ready New villa in Los Altos located few …
$639,485
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive collection of detached homes offe…
$899,446
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