Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Torrevieja
Villas
Villas for sale in Torrevieja, Spain
174 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Torrevieja, Spain
5
168 m²
Separate villa in one of the best residential areas of Los Balcones. The 800 m2 site is care…
€648,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
138 m²
We present this amazing villa in Los Balcones. With an area of 138m2, it has a large living …
€259,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
263 m²
The original architecture of this project is successfully combined with the rational distrib…
€349,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
5
3
150 m²
3
Spacious Detached Villa Within Walking Distance to the Beach in La Mata, Costa Blanca The co…
€940,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
140 m²
3/3
Detached Villas with Elegant Design and Private Pool in Torrevieja Alicante Detached villas …
€525,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
136 m²
3 Bedroom Bungalow-Style Detached Villas in Torrevieja Costa Blanca Elegant bungalow-style v…
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Torrevieja, Spain
6
5
210 m²
4 Bedroom Luxury Villa with Pool and Sea Views in Torrevieja Costa Blanca Luxurious detached…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with Pool, with terrassa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
150 m²
Referencia: 257. We offer you, for sale, a spectacular one-story villa with a total land of…
€367,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
113 m²
€137,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
71 m²
€275,500
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
78 m²
€117,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
65 m²
€149,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Los Balcones, Spain
4
3
191 m²
An independent villa inspired by the Mediterranean style that will make you fall in love. Th…
€530,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with Pool, with terrassa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
4
117 m²
Two exclusive villas located just 150 meters from La Mata Beach, south of the Costa Blanca. …
€660,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Los Balcones, Spain
3
2
116 m²
The complex consists of 4 separate villas located in Torrevieja, south of the Costa Blanca. …
€499,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
2
2
77 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the Orihuela costa area. The total area of 77.00 m2 consists…
€179,900
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
110 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the Carrefour area. The total area of 110.00 m2, the plot of…
€89,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
147 m²
VILLA'S NEWSNew construction of one modern villa « custom-made » with 3/4 double bedrooms, 2…
€445,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
120 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the Aguas nuevas 1 area. The total area of 120.00 m2, the pl…
€520,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
129 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the Torreta florida area. The total area of 129.00 m2, the p…
€193,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
104 m²
NEW TUNHAUSS IN THE TRADEA new residential complex of 5 beautiful houses with private pools …
€316,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
3
2
157 m²
MODERN VILLA AFTER POLY FOR HOLF Modern villa located next to the exclusive Villamartín gol…
€377,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
3
2
247 m²
NEW VILLES IN THE ORIUEL COSTAA new residential complex of 10 beautiful villas in Oriuela Co…
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
265 m²
Villa for sale in Torrevieja in the Aguas nuevas 1 area. The total area of 265.00 m2, a plot…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Los Balcones, Spain
1
1
51 m²
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Mimosas. The total area of 51.00 m2, built in 1984, c…
€107,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
185 m²
NEW VILLAS IN THE TRADENewbuilding project of 3 villas in a quiet residential area of Aguas …
€690,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
6
2
125 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 125.00 m2, a plot o…
€141,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2
2
80 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the Aguas nuevas 2 area. The total area of 80.00 m2, built i…
€149,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
80 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the Carrefour area. The total area of 80.00 m2, built in 200…
€140,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3
3
200 m²
House for sale in Torrevieja in the Los Frutales area. The total area of 200.00 m2, built in…
€330,000
Recommend
