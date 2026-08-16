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Villas for sale in Galicia, Spain

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191 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Duplex in Williamartine, Orihuela Costa. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, t…
$290,362
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
House with stunning views of the sea and mountains, located in one of the best areas of Llor…
$1,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Villa in the Abedul complex, San Pedro del Pinatar. Living room, fully equipped American kit…
$300,935
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Villa in Benijofar
$282,228
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
This new project consists of detached houses from 150 m2, on plots from 500 m2, built in acc…
$928,367
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
2-storey villa in Cabo Roig, Orihuela Costa. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large living room, kit…
$928,367
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Villa in Benijofar, Costa Blanca. Living room, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrac…
$290,362
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante. Living room, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms with fitt…
$323,011
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Luxurious 2-storey villa in Cabo Roig, Orihuela Costa, only 300 meters from the beach. Large…
$1,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Villa in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales. Large living room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, terra…
$575,146
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
La Zenia is considered one of the most elite areas on the Costa Blanca, close to such famous…
$325,219
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Villa in Torrevieja. Living room, American kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrace, solari…
$546,098
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 426 m²
Villa in Moraira
$1,68M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Corcubion, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Corcubion, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 375 m²
Stunning castle with sea views in the north of Spain. It was built in 1751 at the time of Ph…
$3,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
2-storey villa in Santiago de La Ribera, Mar Menor, Murcia. Living room, American kitchen, 3…
$382,269
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2-storey villa in Los Alcazares, Mar Menor. Living room, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bat…
$288,154
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Villa in Moraira, province of Alicante. Living room, fully equipped American kitchen, 5 bedr…
$1,45M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Villa in Finestrat. Living room, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, 3 ful…
$575,146
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 326 m²
3-storey villa in the town of Finestrat, near Benidorm. Living room, American kitchen, 3 bed…
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Villa in San Miguel de Salinas
$319,526
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 442 m²
Villa in Moraira, province of Alicante. Living room, fully equipped kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 b…
$1,68M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Villa in Moraira, province of Alicante. Living room, fully equipped kitchenette, 4 bedrooms,…
$1,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
Villa in the urbanization of Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa. Living room, fully equippe…
$777,319
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Villa in Torrevieja. Living room, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, terrace, solari…
$528,670
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Villa in Torrevieja. Living room, American kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrace, solari…
$528,670
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa in the town of Finestrat. Living room, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terr…
$795,909
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Villa in La Mata. Living room, American kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, terrace, solarium.…
$1,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Luxurious country style villa built on a plot of 810 sq.m. has a built area of ​​207.30 sq. …
$458,955
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Villa in the urbanization of Sierra Cortina, Finestrat. Living room, American kitchen, 4 bed…
$883,052
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Villa in Santiago de La Ribera. Facing southeast. Living room with dining room, fully equipp…
$987,624
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