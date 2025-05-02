Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Vera
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Vera, Spain

3 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover Luxury Living by the Mediterranean – Exclusive Beachfront Residences in Vera Playa …
$461,047
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover Luxury Living by the Mediterranean – Exclusive Beachfront Residences in Vera Playa …
$425,675
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VERA New Build residential of apartments in Vera just 400…
$300,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VERA New Build residential of apartments in Vera just 400…
$292,410
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Vera, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Discover Luxury Living by the Mediterranean – Exclusive Beachfront Residences in Vera Playa …
$463,747
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VERA New Build residential of apartments in Vera just 400…
$291,640
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vera, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Vera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN VERA New Build residential of apartments in Vera just 400…
$300,018
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go