Villas for sale in Spain

Villas in Spain. Where to find affordable property and high-end real estate?
A villa in Spain is a luxury property and a promising investment. One can buy a simple 2-3-room house or a luxury mansion with a private beach, mini-golf course, cinema, swimming pool, and gym. Most of the properties are sold with furniture, home appliances, and an artist built renovation.
How much is the average cost of a villa in Spain?
The price starts from €75,000. For this price, one can buy a 60-70 sq. m one- or two-bedroom property object in a modern residential complex. A high-end villa in Spain will cost much more. The price will depend on the following characteristics:
- square footage of residential property;
- panoramic views;
- proximity to the sea;
- quality of interior repairs;
- additional comfort options.
It is not possible to buy inexpensive luxury real estate in Spain.
Which Spanish resorts are the most presentable and prestigious?
Those who are planning to buy a coastal villa in Spain should consider the Golden Mile: the Costa del Sol, Ibiza, Tenerife, and the Costa Brava. Celebrities, billionaires, royal families, and prominent businesspeople own upscale residence in these locations. Villas in Mallorca and the northern part of the Costa Blanca are a bit cheaper.
Yes, it is. Upon condition that a villa is worth €500,000 or more. A cheaper real estate does not give the right for a residence permit.