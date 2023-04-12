Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Spain

in Pilar de la Horadada
231
in Canary Islands
124
in Alicante
92
in Altea
309
in Rojales
295
in Marbella
191
in San Miguel de Salinas
198
in el Baix Vinalopo
127
5 736 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 231,000
Villa in Daya Vieja. 2 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. South side. 85 sq. m. Fully equipped. Pr…
Villa 3 room villain el Palomar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Palomar, Spain
3 bath
€ 945,000
Perfectly mimicked with the surroundings, this exclusive design villa, very well located and…
Villa 3 room villain Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 368,000
NEW VILLAS IN THE LOS MONTESINOSResidential complex of 12 new villas in Los Montesinos, La H…
Villa 4 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 195,000
Villa 4 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 560,000
This newly built house has avant-garde design, a large plot, privacy and sea and mountain vi…
Villa 2 room villain Los Balcones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
1 bath 77 m²
€ 184,900
House for sale in Torrevieja in the Orihuela costa area. The total area of 77.00 m2 consists…
Villa 2 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 110 m²
€ 89,900
House for sale in Torrevieja in the Carrefour area. The total area of 110.00 m2, the plot of…
Villa 5 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 441 m²
€ 2,795,000
Welcome to this wonderful brand new villa, a stunning Andalusian Cortijo style home that has…
Villa 5 room villain Ojen, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath 181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 215,000
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
Villa 3 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 1,199,000
Modern Ibiza-style villa with private poolIt includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 147 m²
€ 445,000
VILLA'S NEWSNew construction of one modern villa « custom-made » with 3/4 double bedrooms, 2…
Villa 3 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
2 bath 164 m²
€ 1,098,000
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
Villa 3 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 1,049,000
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
Villa 4 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
3 bath 212 m²
€ 1,269,000
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
Villa 5 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Rojales, Spain
4 bath 310 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful house of 300 m2 facing south and overlooking the lake. Distributed on two stories,…
Villa 5 room villa with golf viewin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 380 m²
€ 3,995,000
Nestled in the heart of Marbella's Golf Valley, Villa Celine is a stunning newly renovated f…
Villa 2 room villain Santo Angel, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Santo Angel, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 220,000
Semi-detached ground floor villas in Bálsicas, Murcia A complex initially made up of 3 semi-…
Villa 4 room villain Barcelones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Barcelones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 747 m²
€ 9,000,000
Villa for sale in Girona Barcelona. 
Villa 3 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3 bath 141 m²
€ 750,000
Elegant villa in Calpe, 5 minutes from La Fossa Beach.The property is completely renovated a…
Villa 3 room villain Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 128 m² 1 Floor
€ 287,000
NEW VILLAS IN THE NUEVA YES New villas in the new part of Daya Nueva. Just a short walk fro…
Villa 5 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
5 bath 375 m²
€ 1,150,000
Vanguard design and quality are combined in this exclusive luxury villa with a private pool,…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 399,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 469,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 795,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 595,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
Villa 3 room villain Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 368,000
Villas in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Costa Blanca A new development of 12 independent homes…

Villas in Spain. Where to find affordable property and high-end real estate?

A villa in Spain is a luxury property and a promising investment. One can buy a simple 2-3-room house or a luxury mansion with a private beach, mini-golf course, cinema, swimming pool, and gym. Most of the properties are sold with furniture, home appliances, and an artist built renovation.

How much is the average cost of a villa in Spain?

The price starts from €75,000. For this price, one can buy a 60-70 sq. m one- or two-bedroom property object in a modern residential complex. A high-end villa in Spain will cost much more. The price will depend on the following characteristics:

  • square footage of residential property;
  • panoramic views;
  • proximity to the sea;
  • quality of interior repairs;
  • additional comfort options.

It is not possible to buy inexpensive luxury real estate in Spain.

Which Spanish resorts are the most presentable and prestigious?

Those who are planning to buy a coastal villa in Spain should consider the Golden Mile: the Costa del Sol, Ibiza, Tenerife, and the Costa Brava. Celebrities, billionaires, royal families, and prominent businesspeople own upscale residence in these locations. Villas in Mallorca and the northern part of the Costa Blanca are a bit cheaper.

Is it possible to apply for a residence permit when buying a villa in Spain?

Yes, it is. Upon condition that a villa is worth €500,000 or more. A cheaper real estate does not give the right for a residence permit.

