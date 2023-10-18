Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Denia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Denia, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with with repair in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with with repair
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Detached Villas Nearby the City Center and the Beach in Denia Alicante The villas …
€620,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with utility room in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with utility room
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Luxury villa in La Sella, Pedreguer, Costa Blanca Fantastic home located in a privileged env…
€1,45M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with utility room in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with utility room
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Exclusive villa in La Sella Golf, Denia, Costa Blanca A magnificent home in a private urbani…
€940,000
Villa 3 room villa with basement, with bathroom, with Lift in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with basement, with bathroom, with Lift
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Semi-detached villas in Gata de Gorgos, Altea, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 8 se…
€310,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Exclusive villa in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca A modern design house with a total construc…
€1,13M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
One floor villa in Denia, Costa Blanca The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms distributed …
€825,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with basement in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with basement
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Villa for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca The house is located in a residential area at the foot…
€799,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€295,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 873 m²
Contemporary villa located in a quiet, very private and privileged residential area, with im…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Extraordinarily beautiful and elegant villa, located in a quiet, very private and privileged…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with private pool in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with private pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
New Build stunning unique residential complex of new villas situated in one of the best area…
€625,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with public pool in Denia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with public pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached villa in Tossal Gros, Denia, Costa Blanca Enjoy life in Tossal Gross, a contem…
€438,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with park, with central water-supply system in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with park, with central water-supply system
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 253 m2.Plot size: 387 m2.Terrace: 81 m2, garden: 147 m2.Private…
€640,000
Villa 5 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 343 m²
Villa for rent is located in one of the best areas of Denia. It is a few minutes from the to…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with garage in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with garage
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Mediterranean style villa for sale with panoramic views of Denia and the sea. It is located …
€549,000
Villa 6 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
A luxurious enormous town sells in Denia. Furnished kitchen has 6 bedrooms, 4 baños, salón-…
€1,30M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir