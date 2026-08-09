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Villas for sale in Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro, Spain

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Platja dAro
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22 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Villa with panoramic sea and mountain views, located in the prestigious Mas Nou urbanization…
$1,13M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Beautiful villa with sea views and a tourist license. This magnificent newly built villa, l…
$1,69M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 674 m²
Modern, newly built detached house (construction completed in 2025), located in one of the m…
$2,54M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale Villa with splendid sea views with rustic interior features. It is located in the m…
Price on request
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 674 m²
Modern, newly built detached house (construction completed in 2025), located in one of the m…
$2,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 447 m²
A pearl surrounded by nature, where luxury is combined with absolute tranquility.Located in …
$1,52M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 900 m²
Luxury mansion near the beaches of Sa Conca and San Paul - S'Agaro, Costa Brava An exception…
$11,62M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Traditional farmhouse 5 minutes from Playa d'Aro. If you want to live in a traditional Cata…
$2,61M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 754 m²
Modern house in a unique location in the prestigious town of Playa de Aro on the Costa Brava…
$12,20M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 717 m²
Classic style house with panoramic sea views in the urbanization of Playa de Aro - Mas Nou. …
$3,43M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Stylish villa with private garden, swimming pool and spacious terraces. Location-quiet resid…
$2,06M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Two new villas in a modern style in the town of S'Agaro on the Costa Brava. Distance to the …
$2,21M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 726 m²
Villa on the first line of the sea overlooking Sa Conca beach in the elite urbanization La G…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 900 m²
Luxury mansion near the beaches of Sa Conca and San Paul - S'Agaro, Costa BravaAn exceptiona…
$11,57M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
The luxurious villa was built in a modern style using high-quality finishing materials. Loca…
$1,57M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Beautiful house in a respectable area of a small cozy town of S'agaro . The house has a t…
$1,67M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Magnificent villa for sale on the Costa Brava, located in a prestigious residential area nea…
$3,49M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
This two-storey detached house with garden and swimming pool and excellent sun exposure is l…
$580,956
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 511 m²
Masia in the area of ​​Playa de Aro on the Costa Brava. The house was built in 1972. Located…
$2,21M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 512 m²
Modern villa in the Mas Nou urbanization of Playa de Aro. The distance to the sea is about 4…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Semi-detached house in S'Agaro with a wonderful community area with swimming pool and lawns …
$671,585
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Beautiful villa in S'Agaro 500 meters from the beach in a quiet and private area. House area…
$1,45M
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