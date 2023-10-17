Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
€8,61M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
€6,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 717 m²
  Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” …
€8,00M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
€1,19M
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 789 m²
Luxurious 717m2 villa built on a 4783m2 plot with impressive 180 degree sea views, located i…
€2,95M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 780 m²
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
€650,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 000 m²
Fantastic villa with sea views in one of the most prestigious and quiet urbanizations on the…
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 805 m²
New construction villa of 225 m2 built with a plot of 805 m2. This property is located in th…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Exceptional modern villa, located in the center of the residential area of ​​S’Agaró in the …
€1,40M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 432 m²
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
€2,45M
Villa 5 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Stylish villa with private garden, swimming pool and spacious terraces. Location-quiet resid…
€1,90M
Villa 5 room villa with Investments, with Buying a property in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with Investments, with Buying a property
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Beautiful house in a respectable area of a small cozy town of S'agaro . The house has a t…
€1,69M
Villa 6 room villa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
The surrounding area is a great place for outdoor activities. There are stunningly beautiful…
€2,45M
