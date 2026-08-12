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Manufacture Buildings in Spain

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Andalusia
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5 properties total found
Olive Oil Production Plant - €10 Million. Annual profitability exceeding 15%! in Córdoba, Spain
Olive Oil Production Plant - €10 Million. Annual profitability exceeding 15%!
Córdoba, Spain
Olive Oil Production Plant for Sale — €10 Million Annual profitability exceeding 15%! • …
$11,73M
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Manufacture 1 100 m² in Estepona, Spain
Manufacture 1 100 m²
Estepona, Spain
Area 1 100 m²
A great ship for your company. Everything is ready to start. Excellent location with traffic…
$1,38M
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Manufacture 609 m² in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Manufacture 609 m²
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 609 m²
A large corner industrial magazine with many storage compartments, office and exhibition hal…
$748,478
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TekceTekce
Manufacture 961 m² in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Manufacture 961 m²
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 961 m²
Local with three floors and passing terrace. It is very bright with a full glass facade wit…
$1,68M
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Manufacture 865 m² in Tarifa, Spain
Manufacture 865 m²
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 865 m²
The great nave consisting of three floors in Polígono La Vega, the main street with a view o…
$781,020
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Property types in Spain

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