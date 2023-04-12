Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Spain

penthouses
716
condos
28
studios
53
1 BHK
555
2 BHK
4188
3 BHK
7491
4 BHK
2863
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 589 properties total found
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
Lomas de Cabo Roig, Res."Playa Golf I". Ground floor apartment with south-facing views. Ar…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 200,000
Nice apartment in a recent villa in Villamartin. The house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 106,000
Spacious sunny apartment of 70 square meters. m. The apartment is 600 meters from the beach…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 2 Floor
€ 88,000
Calle Fuensanta, 54, 2o. Construction of the building 2010, windows to the east. Area 64.9…
Penthouse 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m²
€ 74,000
Good penthouse in the center of Torrevieja. Calle Joaquin Chapaprieta 105. Area: 41 m ². T…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 89,500
Spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, a bathroom and a toilet near Asekion Beach. Apartment i…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 104,000
Playa Del Asekion. Only 150 meters from the beach. Area 90 sq. M. m. With 3 bedrooms, bat…
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m²
€ 69,000
Apartment with a garage in the center of Torrevieja. 43 sq. m., One double bedroom, one bat…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 118,000
Apartment with sea view. Calle Bencantil, 1-4o-D-la Mata. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 7…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 111 m²
€ 196,500
South-oriented penthouse and garage. 400 m from the sea. Penthouse in the center of Torrev…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m²
€ 275,000
New modern apartment with 3 bedrooms. 800 m from the beach. Area 84 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms.…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 199,000
Apartment in the center of Torrevieja. Area 117 sq. M. m. 3 double bedrooms. 2 bathrooms.…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m² 3 Floor
€ 399,000
For sale apartment on the first line with panoramic sea views. Residence: Panorama Mar". 3…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
Introducing the three-bedroom apartment next to the beautiful park in Torrevieja. Apartment …
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 431 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m² 26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
3 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 297,000
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 242,000
3 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 389,000
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 289,000
The new modern apartment is located in a closed complex, in the area of Punta Prima.Apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² Number of floors 9
€ 264,000
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 255,000
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is completely renovated with good taste and good materials. Its location is id…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 66 m² 3 Floor
€ 87,500
For sale apartment in Torrevieja in the Centro area, located on the 3rd floor. The total are…

Regions with properties for sale

in l Alfas del Pi
in Murcia
in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
in Pilar de la Horadada
in Canary Islands
in Alicante
in Altea
in Rojales
in Marbella
in San Miguel de Salinas
in el Baix Vinalopo
in Guardamar del Segura
in Xabia Javea
in Estepona
in Lower Empordà
in Denia
in Extremadura
in Almoradi
in Santa Pola

Properties features in Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

Apartments in Spain are a profitable investment and an opportunity to get a stable income on renting them out

Spain is an attractive country for real estate investment. Here, one can buy an affordable apartment, rent it out, and get a stable profit. Buying expensive property gives the right to apply for a Golden Visa.

What is the average price of apartments in Spain?

The cost of Spanish apartments depends on the following factors:

  • Location. Apartments in the capital, major cities, and popular resort areas are worth more than in small towns.
  • Distance from the sea. Houses and homes for sale on the seashore are more expensive than property in a bedroom district.
  • Year of construction. In Spain apartments in buildings constructed more than 20 years ago are considered old and less popular than new-builds.

Prices for small studios start from €30,000. An average cost of a two- or three-bedroom apartment is €70,000-120,000.

Is it possible to buy a Spanish apartment for up to €50,000?

It is better to look for Spanish property objects of up to €50,000 in Murcia, Torrevieja, and Alicante. At this price, one can buy renovated secondary real estate. Inexpensive apartments in Spain are located in 4-5-story buildings. Nearby, there are public transport, shops, children’s and medical institutions.

Is it profitable to buy apartments in Spain to rent out?

Renting apartments, houses and villas in Spain is economically attractive. Rental property prices in coastal cities reach their peak in July and August. During this period, one can earn a significant amount of money, provided that a property is located near the beach.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir