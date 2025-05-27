Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
185
Municipality of Thessaloniki
630
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
620
Thermi
398
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxury residence close to the airport and the city center, Thessaloniki, Greece We offe…
$360,815
1 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 7
Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece We offer luminous minimalist apartments wi…
$222,309
1 bedroom apartment in Simantra, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Simantra, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with swimming pools at 600 meters from the sea, Halkidiki, Greece We offer …
$159,758
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Simantra, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Simantra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 506 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas near beaches, Chalkidiki, Greece We offer villas with swimming pools …
$2,32M
