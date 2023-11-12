Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€75,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€87,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 12/1
For sale apartment of 129 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
€200,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€75,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€120,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€85,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 89 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€85,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€80,000

