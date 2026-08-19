Apartments for sale in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Neapoli Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

;
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Milatos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 56 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels. …
$265,659
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go