Apartments for sale in Leptokarya, Greece

17 properties total found
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€80,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€120,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the fl…
€80,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€80,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€100,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€117,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€110,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
€125,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€230,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€79,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€145,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
€150,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€110,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€79,000
