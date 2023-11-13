Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal unot of Polichni
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece

2 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartment with city view in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€90,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€75,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€70,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€235,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
Property Code: 3-1031 - Apartment FOR SALE in Polichni Meteora for €115.000 . This 92 sq. m.…
€115,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartments in the historical center of Thessaloniki. The apartments have a great lo…
€190,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€75,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th flo…
€780,000
2 room apartment with city view in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€133,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€270,000

Properties features in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir