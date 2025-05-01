Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Mygdonia Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Mygdonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$172,218
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$315,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
8 room apartment in Liti, Greece
8 room apartment
Liti, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. There are: a …
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
$125,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mygdonia Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go