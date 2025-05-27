Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
185
Municipality of Thessaloniki
630
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
620
Thermi
398
157 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment has 2 levels. Ground floo…
$782,807
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$260,936
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 51 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
$151,343
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$391,142
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
$287,029
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Nikiti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale duplex of 93 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor…
$279,387
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Toroni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Semi-basement apartment of 45 sqm in front of the sea in Toroni (Halkidiki). It consists of …
$77,432
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2
Dream living in front of the beach with 2 apartments in total of 148 sq.m. in total.  The ap…
$878,537
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH A PRIME LOCATION!!! Situated on the beachfront from the sea in a…
$322,850
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th flo…
$155,409
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction duplex of 113 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situ…
$217,825
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/8
For sale under construction apartment of 139 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$1,26M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th fl…
$383,337
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Makrygialos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor an…
$130,753
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$387,790
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
$245,280
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale duplex of 98 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor…
$250,021
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Condo 1 bedroom in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Condo 1 bedroom
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
1-bedroom apartment in a seafront luxury apartment residence not far from Thessaloniki. The…
$234,037
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Neo Rysio, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$318,844
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Siviri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Living on the beach with this amazing apartment on the ground level with 60 sq meters of liv…
$231,059
4 bedroom apartment in Nea Skioni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This fabulous corner beachfront villa enjoys a central and quiet location in one of Nea Skio…
$1,32M
2 bedroom apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 60 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor an…
$178,808
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$144,163
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction duplex of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duple…
$288,112
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Peristasi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$88,718
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$333,998
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
$2,61M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Welcome, Home!  Enter this 50 m  home and be greeted by a  living room & kitchen and walk ou…
$358,250
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
$135,053
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th fl…
$1,15M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

