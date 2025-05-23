Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Toroni Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Toroni Municipal Unit, Greece

1 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sarti, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$189,983
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Sarti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
🏡 Luxury Apartment for Sale in Sarti, HalkidikiFor sale: luxurious 59 sq.m. apartment locate…
$276,746
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex consisting of three levels, with an attic, terraces and verandas.The sec…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Toroni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
Semi-basement apartment of 45 sqm in front of the sea in Toroni (Halkidiki). It consists of …
$77,432
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sarti, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$368,348
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex consisting of three levels, with an attic, terraces and verandas. The fi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Sarti, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sarti, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
🏡 Luxury Apartment for Sale in Sithonia, HalkidikiFor sale a luxurious 31 sq.m. ground floor…
$186,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Sykia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
$166,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Toroni Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go