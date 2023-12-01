Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Chrysoupoli
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Chrysoupoli, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with bright in Chrysoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with bright
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€115,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4
Prefecture of Kavala, Chrysoupoli: 88 sq.m. apartment for sale. construction 2022 and comple…
€140,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furnishings in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir