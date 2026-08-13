Apartments for sale in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

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2 bedroom apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Property Code: HPS3621 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Center for € 199.000 . T…
$229,020
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