Apartments for sale in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€120,000
1 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
1 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€90,000
2 room apartment with city view in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€109,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€107,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€90,000
2 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Property Code: HPS3226 - Apartment FOR SALE in Eleftherio-Kordelio Neo Kordelio for €140.000…
€140,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€95,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€90,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
€100,000

