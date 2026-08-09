Apartments for sale in Litochoro, Greece

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Apartments in Litochoro, Greece

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2 BHK
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8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale old construction duplex of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…
$92,095
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$113,348
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the se…
$126,336
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
For sale duplex of 137 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on 1st floor a…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$102,722
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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