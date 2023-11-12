Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece

9 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
9 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
The complex of apartments is located in Ierissos village 550 meters from the great beach. Th…
€1,000,000
4 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The apartment is located 160 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Roda. The apartment is locat…
€235,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€250,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€170,000
3 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3019 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €270.000. Th…
€270,000
3 room apartment in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3018 - Apartment FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Nea Roda for €290.000 . T…
€290,000
2 room apartment in Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Property Code: HPS2650 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Koumitsa for €350.000 . …
€350,000
2 room apartment in Ierissos, Greece
2 room apartment
Ierissos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: HPS2591 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Stagiron - Akanthou Center for €180.000 . Th…
€180,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€205,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€180,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€200,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1…
€170,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
€178,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the semi-ba…
€130,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 134 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the ground …
€120,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€159,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Olympiada, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
Price on request
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Olympiada, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the g…
Price on request
4 room apartment with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€220,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ouranoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
€250,000
3 room apartment in Pyrgadikia, Greece
3 room apartment
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
For sale a furnished apartment of 112 m² in Pyrgadikia
€220,000

Properties features in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece

