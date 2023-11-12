Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Epanomi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Epanomi, Greece

2 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartment with city view in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€150,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
6 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
6 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Property Code: HPS3066 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €780.000. This 430 sq.…
€780,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€110,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 148 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€185,000
3 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
For sale an apartment of 63 m² in Epanomi
€125,000
4 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
4 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
For sale an apartment of 120 m² in Epanomi
€130,000
3 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 3
For sale an apartment of 91 m² in Epanomi
€110,000
3 room apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
For sale an apartment of 92 m², located on the first floor in Epanomi
€115,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir