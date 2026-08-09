Apartments for sale in Epanomi, Greece

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Apartments in Epanomi, Greece

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5 properties total found
Apartment in Epanomi, Greece
Apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the seco…
$158,511
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
For sale apartment of 148 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$147,589
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Epanomi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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