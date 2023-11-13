Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Neo Rysio
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartment with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. F…
€350,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€180,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Neo Rysio, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 223 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€720,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 58 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€96,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€300,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir