Apartments for sale in demos nestou, Greece

7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is situated on the 5th f…
$93,150
2 room apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Flat has front layout. There are: heat…
$94,611
2 room apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
Chrysoupoli, Center: Apartment for sale 86 sq.m. located on the 3rd floor of a building with…
$135,647
3 bedroom apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The apartment is situated on the 5th …
$96,503
2 room apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
For sale apartment of 102 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Flat has front layout. There are: hea…
$89,355
2 room apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 6
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Flat has interior layout. For sale: 70…
$79,893
2 room apartment in Chrysoupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Chrysoupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. Flat has front layout. Extras included…
$90,406
