Apartments for sale in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece

Oraiokastro Municipal Unit
5
Mygdonia Municipal Unit
4
11 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$172,218
8 room apartment in Liti, Greece
8 room apartment
Liti, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. There are: a …
$626,246
3 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$262,624
1 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
1 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners will…
$730,620
1 room apartment in Sindos, Greece
1 room apartment
Sindos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 1420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners w…
$1,04M
2 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
$125,097
2 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$124,403
1 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$119,291
3 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Property Code: HPS5400 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for € 320.000 . This 227 …
$332,195
2 bedroom apartment in Melissochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$315,185
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS3556 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Oreokastro Galini for € 425.000 . This 400 …
$444,869
