Apartments for sale in Volvi Municipality, Greece

16 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Volvi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 46 sq.m. in Asprovalt under construction. The apartment is located on …
$147,978
1 bedroom apartment in Stavros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Stavros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.m in Asprovalt under construction. The apartment is located on t…
$110,414
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Asprovalta, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 230 sq.meters in Asprovalta. A view of the mountain opens up from the win…
$290,563
1 bedroom apartment in Asprovalta, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 44 sq.m. in Asprovalt under construction. The apartment is located on …
$142,286
1 bedroom apartment in Stavros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$100,723
1 bedroom apartment in Volvi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 46 sq.m. in Asprovalt under construction. The apartment is located on …
$147,978
1 bedroom apartment in Volvi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$140,273
1 bedroom apartment in Stavros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Stavros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 32 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$84,020
1 bedroom apartment in Asprovalta, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$135,425
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Asprovalta, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale duplex area of 230 square meters in Asprovalt. The duplex is located on 3 levels. T…
$295,956
1 bedroom apartment in Volvi Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Volvi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction apartment of 46 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$140,273
2 bedroom apartment in Arethousa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Arethousa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is loc…
$96,755
1 bedroom apartment in Stavros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Stavros, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 32 sq.m. in Asprovalt under construction. The apartment is located on …
$91,063
2 bedroom apartment in Arethousa, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Arethousa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$88,718
1 bedroom apartment in Asprovalta, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale under construction apartment of 44 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The apartment is situat…
$134,878
1 bedroom apartment in Asprovalta, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Asprovalta, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 44 sq.m. in Asprovalt under construction. The apartment is located on …
$142,286
Property types in Volvi Municipality

1 BHK

Properties features in Volvi Municipality, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
