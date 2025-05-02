Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Paralia, Greece

8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment has 2 levels. Ground…
$201,980
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$167,632
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$156,457
2 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4t…
$133,721
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$82,071
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$113,132
2 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$93,937
4 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$175,084
