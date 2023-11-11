UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Macedonia and Thrace
Residential properties for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
Nea Michaniona
33
Agia Triada
30
Drymos
29
Giannitsa
29
Municipality of Pella
29
Pentalofos
29
Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit
25
Vasilika
23
Chalcedon
21
Municipal unit of Efkarpia
20
Edessa
15
Karitsa
15
Municipality of Edessa
15
Drama
14
Drama Municipality
14
Municipal unot of Polichni
14
Peristasi
12
Gerakini beach
10
Kallithea
10
Limenaria
10
Show more
Show less
Clear all
5 520 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
4
2
122 m²
3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Recommend
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Katerini, Greece
7
3
370 m²
4
EXCLUSIVE - Apartment building for sale in Katerini, Greece. For sale apartment building …
€349,000
Recommend
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
4
2
122 m²
3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
5
4
163 m²
3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4
2
142 m²
The maisonettes are located in a popular Pefkohori village only 100 meters to the beach. The…
€298,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
4
1
120 m²
1/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€120,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
107 m²
5/5
€350,000
Recommend
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
120 m²
1/3
€395,000
Recommend
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
116 m²
1/3
€380,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
107 m²
4/4
€350,000
Recommend
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
116 m²
1/3
€380,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
135 m²
3/4
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
110 m²
8/8
€325,000
Recommend
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design
Nea Potidea, Greece
22
1 200 m²
1
€1,15M
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
7
235 m²
-1
€1,10M
Recommend
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace
Central Macedonia, Greece
9
450 m²
-1
€1,26M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3
160 m²
-1
€420,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Vourvourou, Greece
3
232 m²
-1
€2,80M
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Irakleio, Greece
2
1
75 m²
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 130 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 levels ( te…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room house
Nea Roda, Greece
3
1
160 m²
The house is located in the suburbs of Nea Roda village 800 meters from the beach. The house…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
2
190 m²
Property Code: HPS4311 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 190 sq. m.…
€420,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
4
1
106 m²
2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€235,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
4
1
135 m²
3/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3
1
67 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€95,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
7
2
198 m²
4
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€230,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
3
1
122 m²
1/2
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€140,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
2
110 m²
8/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th fl…
€325,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
4
1
106 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€155,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with garage, with garden, with WC
Thassos, Greece
3
1
Property Code: 11404 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €175.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
€175,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
4
1
116 m²
1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
Property types in Macedonia and Thrace
apartments
houses
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL