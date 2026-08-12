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Residential properties for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Thessaloniki
304
Kassandra Municipality
1287
Pallini Municipal Unit
665
Kassandra Municipal Unit
624
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4 346 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Sani. This beautiful residen…
$1,10M
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2013Number of rooms: 6Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$571,130
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2012Number of rooms: 5Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$512,851
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
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1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is apartment offering 43 m² of comfortable living space, situated on the first floo…
$165,322
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A stunning villa located in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Kallithea. This contemporary…
$794,763
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ormos Panagias, Greece
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Cottage 1 bedroom
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land with living container for sale in Sithonia, Ormos Panagias.The living container consist…
$87,662
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Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 73 m²
For sale apartment of 73 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The apart…
$288,284
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The new built apartment is located in the suburbs of Sozopoli village 1200 meters from Sozop…
$167,340
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Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 56 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
Apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$89,945
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Trilofo, Greece
Apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale an apartment of 75 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is l…
$161,439
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 86 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 86 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$322,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 54 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 54 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Area 81 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 81 square meters in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located o…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 56 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 88 m²
For sale duplex area of 88 square meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is located on 2 levels.…
$334,058
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Olynthos, Greece
Townhouse
Olynthos, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The…
$265,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 58 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 58 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Kriopigi, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Luxury villas with stunning sea view are situated on a hillside in front of the sea, in the …
$865,552
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2 bedroom house in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 11597 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 420.000 . This 100.00 sq. m. …
$485,415
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Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 39 m²
For sale apartment of 39 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floo…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 room house in Kavala Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2
Filippi, Amygdaleonas: For sale Detached house 215sq.m. on 500sq.m. plot in an excellent loc…
$334,680
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Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 150 m²
Apartment for sale of 150 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki region. The apartment i…
$461,255
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 30 m²
For sale apartment of 30 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the thir…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 58 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 58 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 72 m²
Apartment for sale of 72 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the thir…
$322,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Kavala, Center: Apartment for sale 80 sq.m. facade located on the 3rd floor of a building wi…
$182,196
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Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 41 m²
Apartment for sale of 41 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the second flo…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Apartment
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 140 m²
Apartment for sale of 140 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The apartment is located on …
$299,816
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Macedonia and Thrace

apartments
houses

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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