  Realting.com
  Greece
  Macedonia and Thrace
  Residential
  Apartment
  Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
185
Municipality of Thessaloniki
630
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
620
Thermi
398
77 properties total found
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment has 2 levels. Ground floo…
$782,807
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$391,142
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction duplex of 113 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situ…
$217,825
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$279,387
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$387,790
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 213 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The apartment is situated on t…
$245,280
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 142 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated …
$357,616
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$276,592
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Fourka, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Apartment living, summer home for sale in the town of Kalandra with 65 sq meters of living a…
$98,835
2 bedroom apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1s…
$144,163
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
$159,119
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Trilofos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$166,999
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and lo…
Price on request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$122,930
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kavala. The apartment is situated o…
$150,869
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
$73,062
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Andromachi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Andromachi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
$156,457
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Asprovalta, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Asprovalta, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 230 sq.meters in Asprovalta. A view of the mountain opens up from the win…
$290,563
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Peristasi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
$139,084
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Paralia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 3r…
$156,457
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction duplex of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situat…
$135,687
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$365,310
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment in Kavala Municipality, Greece
4 room apartment
Kavala Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in Kavala. Flat has front layout. A view of the city, th…
$259,719
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Leptokarya, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2n…
$134,990
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Andromachi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Andromachi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 140 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment i…
$156,457
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment in Almopia Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Almopia Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Pella. Flat has interior layout. There are: a firepla…
$135,687
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Holiday Living in a quiet location on the outskirts of Paliouri. The building built in 1989 …
$505,277
4 bedroom apartment in Andromachi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Andromachi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 4…
$197,649
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction duplex of 115 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
$340,853
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
$78,281
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

