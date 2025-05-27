Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Oraiokastro Municipal Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 60 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is loca…
$125,366
2 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an apartment of 76 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is l…
$131,064
3 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale with an area of 145 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is locat…
$267,827
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Property Code: HPS3556 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Oreokastro Galini for € 425.000 . This 400 …
$444,869
1 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$119,291
2 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$124,403
3 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Property Code: HPS5400 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for € 320.000 . This 227 …
$332,195
3 bedroom apartment in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$262,624
Properties features in Oraiokastro Municipal Unit, Greece

