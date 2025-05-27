Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
185
Municipality of Thessaloniki
630
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
620
Thermi
398
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Neo Rysio, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
$318,844
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 158 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale duplex of 158 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and lo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$231,271
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$231,271
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 7/8
For sale under construction apartment of 107 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
$683,299
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$231,271
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartmen…
$231,271
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Pefkochori, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 765 m²
Floor 1/1
An excellent corner ground floor apartment available for sale, ideal for those who seak rela…
$156,640
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Stegi Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Macedonia and Thrace

multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go