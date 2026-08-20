Apartments for sale in Thassos, Greece

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Apartments in Thassos, Greece

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5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11775 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 78.00 sq. …
$211,474
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2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11812 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 135.000 . This 90.00 sq. …
$156,802
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2 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11644 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 180.000 . This 80.00 sq. …
$211,474
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1 bedroom apartment in Thassos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Thassos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 11717 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for € 222.000 . This 80.00 sq. …
$260,818
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5 room apartment in Thassos, Greece
5 room apartment
Thassos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Thassos, Center: For sale bright building 450 sq.m. facade on the ground floor of 4 levels w…
$736,071
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