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Villas for sale in Calasparra, Spain

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30 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Located in the charming area of Kalasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties co…
$413,831
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisting o…
$408,335
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CALASPARRA, MURCIA New Build project of beautiful villas in Calaspa…
$505,249
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
New Villas in Calasparra, MurciaThe project of new construction of beautiful villas in Calas…
$471,825
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisti…
$408,335
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties…
$408,977
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
Contemporary Villas in Calasparra with a Private Pool!!A new real estate project consisting …
$406,676
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Located in the charming area of Kalasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties co…
$359,035
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Modern single level villa with a huge private garden and swimming pool located on a generous…
$468,109
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties…
$408,977
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this residential complex offers six independe…
$502,020
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this residential complex offers six independe…
$494,880
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Located in the charming setting of Calasparra, this exclusive community offers 15 properties…
$358,632
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN CALASPARRA, MURCIA New Build project of beautiful villas in Calasparra,…
$505,849
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
This is a real estate complex consisting of 215 independent villas: 170 are built on plots o…
$413,831
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Contemporary Villas in Calasparra with a Private Pool!!A new real estate project consisting …
$354,319
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Modern Houses Featuring Private Pools and Expansive Gardens in Calasparra, Murcia These rece…
$410,704
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisti…
$410,635
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
MODERN VILLAS IN CALASPARRA WITH PRIVATE POOL !!! New real estate development consisting o…
$410,635
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Contemporary Villas in Calasparra with a Private Pool!!A new real estate project consisting …
$406,676
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Modern Houses Featuring Private Pools and Expansive Gardens in Calasparra, Murcia These rece…
$360,367
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 1
Expansive Properties on Large Plots in Calasparra Murcia Discover these properties nestled i…
$452,096
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
This is a luxury complex of 8 independent villas with a large private pool for each property…
$471,825
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$454,776
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$408,920
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$463,443
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$336,950
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Detached villas in Calasparra, Murcia A luxury complex of 8 homes, with a large private pool…
$381,659
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$421,089
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Villas for sale in Calasparra, Region of Murcia Located in a residential complex that has 21…
$321,684
Leave a request
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