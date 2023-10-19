Show property on map Show properties list
7 properties total found
3 room apartment in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN A RESIDENTIAL AREA WITH ALL THE SERVICES IN JVEA XBIA New residentia…
€258,634
2 room apartment in Xabia Javea, Spain
2 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
NEW RESIDENTIAL IN JAVEA 5 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH THE PORT AND THE CENTER New residential a…
€285,109
3 room apartment in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
NEW RESIDENTIAL IN JAVEA 5 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH THE PORT AND THE CENTER New residential a…
€402,207
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 372 m²
Impressive modern villa in a privileged location with sea views in Urb Tosalet Jvea The pro…
€1,65M
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with Lift, with terrassa
Xabia Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Last new construction home in the center of Javea with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms completel…
€258,634
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments near the beach in Jávea, Costa Blanca The residential consists of 58 homes with 2…
€342,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Xabia Javea, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Xabia Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Apartments near the beach in Jávea, Costa Blanca The residential consists of 58 homes with 2…
€262,000
