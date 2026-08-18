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Apartments for sale in Javea, Spain

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penthouses
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170 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Fully renovated apartment in modern style on the ground floor with an elevator in the city a…
$429,829
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Discover a new home a few minutes from the beach. This residential complex is part of a trip…
$482,564
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Discover your new home just minutes from the beach. This residential complex is part of a tr…
$591,791
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged part of Javea, between the Med…
$542,090
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Discover an exclusive residential complex located in one of the most sought-after and presti…
$904,776
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Your new home a few minutes from the beach consists of 4 phases, the first two are already u…
$649,484
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Experience the Mediterranean lifestyle in your new home in Javea. On sale is an exclusive r…
$641,492
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Discover an exclusive new building located in one of the most desirable and popular areas of…
$971,662
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged area of Javea, between the Med…
$507,415
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Boutique New Build Apartments in Jávea Near the Beach and Town Center Exclusive Liv…
$406,379
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged area of Javea, between the Med…
$514,350
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Discover a new home a few minutes from the beach. This residential complex is part of the tr…
$1,00M
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Boutique new buildings in Javea, near the beach and the city centerExclusive Life on the Nor…
$573,125
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Make your Mediterranean dream come true at Azure: beach, design and exclusivity near Arenal …
$417,259
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in one of the most privileged areas of Javea, …
$560,583
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Spaces in Jávea Located in Jávea within a well-estab…
$558,082
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3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Located in a preferred area, your future seaside apartments offer a carefully distributed se…
$431,707
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in one of the most privileged areas of Java, w…
$398,766
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in one of the most privileged areas of Javea, …
$433,441
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged area of Javea, between the Med…
$533,999
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged area of Javea, between the Med…
$518,973
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Spaces in Jávea Located in Jávea within a well-estab…
$448,479
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged area of Javea, between the Med…
$549,025
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged part of Javea, between the Med…
$516,084
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Discover an exclusive promotion for the sale of new real estate, located in one of the most …
$734,438
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2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged part of Javea, between the Med…
$429,395
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Located in a privileged area by the sea, the residential complex offers an elaborate choice …
$437,486
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in one of the most privileged areas of Javea, …
$398,766
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in a privileged area of Java, between the Medi…
$439,220
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Located in a privileged area by the sea, your future home offers an elaborate selection of p…
$425,350
Leave a request
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