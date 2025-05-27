Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
4
Kassandra Municipality
574
Kassandra Municipal Unit
283
Pallini Municipal Unit
294
Villa 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 749 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 749 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$626,246
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Kardia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are: a fireplace, air…
$5,22M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$838,162
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
$656,980
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,15M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Positioned in the heart of the exquisite HANIOTI HALKIDIKI beachfront resort resides this lu…
$2,97M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$838,162
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 691 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE     Location – Pefkohori (400m from the sea) Modern residence with fin…
$338,224
Stegi Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
This is an exclusive villa with sea views in the quiet urbanization of Potidia Halkidiki.  T…
$1,15M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$407,060
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Situated in a quiet location in the thriving beachfront area of Kassandra, surrounded by lux…
$1,86M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 442 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 442 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$730,620
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$1,04M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$759,934
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent villa of 360 sq m in Kassandra , with an amazing view to the Sithonia…
$3,69M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,92M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
$834,995
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Palaiokastro, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Palaiokastro, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one storeroom. …
$2,30M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of 3 b…
$782,807
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,11M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$1,57M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Spacious open plan villa with living luxury in mind, set on beautiful gardens and with amazi…
$1,07M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$2,12M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
$1,72M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroom…
$1,25M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,04M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
Price on request
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (500 meters from the sea) A luxurious residence with bre…
$700,525
Stegi Real Estate
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,06M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$670,530
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

