Villas for sale in Toroni Municipal Unit, Greece

11 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$1,57M
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Property Code: HPS4694 - Villa FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 900.000 . This 299 sq. m. V…
$987,925
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
Price on request
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Project "IRO" The two-storey villa with surface of 150 sq.m. On the first floor there is a s…
Price on request
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
Price on request
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Property Code: HPS4693 - Villa FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 900.000 . This 299 sq. m. V…
$932,454
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Property Code: HPS5405 - Villa FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 500.000 . This 175 sq. m. fu…
$512,460
Villa 4 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Property Code: HPS4692 - Villa FOR SALE in Toroni Center for € 1.200.000 . This 309 sq. m. …
$1,24M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
Price on request
Grekodom Development
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in a picturesque bay on Sithonia, Halkidiki. + Apartments with separate entranc…
$2,29M
Зарубежная недвижимость
English, Русский

