Villas for sale in Ierissos, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa 9 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€1,80M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Nautilus, Greece
Villa 13 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€780,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with sea view in Nea Roda, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€2,00M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
