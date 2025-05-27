Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kallithea
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kallithea, Greece

35 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 128 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region o…
$512,860
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale is a 3-storey cottage of 240 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. Th…
$455,876
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The cott…
$290,621
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters in Athens. The first floor consi…
$353,304
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 180 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The fi…
$341,907
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 100 square meters on the peninsula of Kassandra, t…
$1,54M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale is a 3-storey cottage of 240 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. Th…
$490,066
Villa 10 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 670 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage of 670 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The ground floor consists of …
$1,14M
Villa 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 75 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The windows…
$108,271
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 128 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region o…
$478,670
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters in northern Greece. The cottage …
$398,891
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 196 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the regio…
$341,907
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 90 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region…
$341,907
Villa 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 285 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region o…
$569,845
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 128 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region o…
$478,670
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 340 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 340 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the regio…
$854,767
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 229 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 229 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The ground floor…
$364,701
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 390 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The ground floor…
$604,035
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale is a 3-storey cottage of 200 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkid…
$512,860
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a 3-storey cottage of 250 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkid…
$740,798
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 70 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The cottage…
$250,732
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 230 square meters in Loutraki. The ground floor co…
$421,685
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
$180,071
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 square meters on the Olym…
$91,175
Villa 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 75 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of…
$193,747
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 170 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The cott…
$398,891
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 115 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$303,157
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. Th…
$490,066
Villa 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 0-storey cottage area of 47 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The property is s…
$102,572
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 80 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the r…
$307,716
