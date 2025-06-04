Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Paralia, Greece

Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 390 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor …
$331,848
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 357 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$366,177
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 75 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The cotta…
$251,747
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Floor -2/3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The basement consists of one pa…
$858,228
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 182 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The firs…
$446,278
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Basement consists of one stor…
$782,807
Villa 1 bedroom in Paralia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 180 sq.m on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The fi…
$114,430
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 380 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The grou…
$457,721
Villa 3 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 180 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consists of o…
$314,683
Villa 7 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 330 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The ground floor…
$223,139
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 120 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consists of o…
$188,810
Villa 1 bedroom in Paralia, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 27 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The cotta…
$183,089
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 150 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The grou…
$125,873
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 330 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The ground floor…
$686,582
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage area of 240 square meters on the Olympic Riviera. The first floor …
$434,835
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paralia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 70 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The cottage consists of 2 bedr…
$91,544
