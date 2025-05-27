Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece

13 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mesokomo, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mesokomo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 90 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. T…
$193,747
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dorkada, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floo…
$626,829
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dorkada, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 300 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$284,922
Villa 5 bedrooms in Chrysavgi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Chrysavgi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 280 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$284,922
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Lagadas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$341,907
Villa 6 bedrooms in Perivolaki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Perivolaki, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 480 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$911,752
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chrysavgi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chrysavgi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Floor -1/4
For sale 4-storey cottage with an area of 306 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$319,113
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$165,255
Villa 4 bedrooms in Adam, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adam, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 210 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$364,701
Villa 6 bedrooms in Langadas, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Langadas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 345 square meters in Thessaloniki. The first floor…
$330,510
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dorkada, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 152 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$142,461
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dorkada, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Villa 6 bedrooms in Perivolaki, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Perivolaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$834,995
Properties features in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece

