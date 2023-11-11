Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Veria
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Veria, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Veria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Veria, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€700,000

Properties features in Veria, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir