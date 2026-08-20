Villas for sale in Korinos, Greece

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Villas in Korinos, Greece

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Korinos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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