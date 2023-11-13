Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Litochoro
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Litochoro, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three-storey villa in the picturesque foothills of Pieria with magnificent pan…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€350,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir