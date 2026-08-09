Villas for sale in Litochoro, Greece

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Villas in Litochoro, Greece

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Litochoro, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Litochoro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Semi-basement consists of one…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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