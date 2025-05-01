Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kardia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kardia, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Property Code: HPS5141 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Neo Risio for € 750.000 . This 408 sq. m.…
$848,192
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Kardia, Greece
Villa 1 room
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There are: a fireplace, air…
$5,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Property Code: HPS5262 - Villa FOR SALE in Mikra Kardia for € 3.200.000 . This 480 sq. m. f…
$3,53M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 327 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 327 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Basement consists of one storeroom…
$474,959
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 442 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 442 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$730,620
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go