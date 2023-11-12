Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Kassandria
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Kassandria, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kassandria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Superb retreat boasting modern architecture ideal for your summer vacation!! Exquisite villa…
€990,000
Villa Villa with balcony, with appliances, with parking in Fourka, Greece
Villa Villa with balcony, with appliances, with parking
Fourka, Greece
This exciting new project of architect-designed villas is now available to be reserved at en…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with appliances in Kassandria, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with garage, with appliances
Kassandria, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Villa for sale built in 2009 in a quiet location ideal for permanent living or a holiday hom…
€298,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with parking
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Set within the luxurious and secure Halkidiki urbanisation, this contemporary 3-bedroom vill…
€295,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kallithea, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Dream villa for sale in the thriving seaside town of Kalithea including 460 sq m of living a…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Fourka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Experience a custom-built authentic masterpiece, where every detail has a story. Tucked into…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS228 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €780.000 . This 200 sq. m.…
€780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 228 m²
Property Code: HPS112 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €4.000.000 . This 228 sq. …
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Kalithea custom a built villa with a unique design complementing perfectly the architectural…
€690,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kassandria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€750,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€1,000,000
Villa Villa with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 400 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€400,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir