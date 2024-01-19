Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Chortiatis Municipal Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Chortiatis Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with forest view, near the forest, with wooden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with forest view, near the forest, with wooden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
Property Code: 1-765 - Villa FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €650.000. This 470 sq. …
€650,000
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Exohi, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a modern Villa in an exclusive area of Thessaloniki. Villa 750 sq m consis…
€2,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€425,000
Villa 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 3 be…
€600,000
