Mountain View Villas for Sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Thessaloniki
4
Kassandra Municipality
574
Kassandra Municipal Unit
283
Pallini Municipal Unit
294
Villa 5 bedrooms in Maroneia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Maroneia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Thrace. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$333,998
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
$584,496
Villa 9 bedrooms in Galatista, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Galatista, Greece
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 805 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 805 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 5 bedrooms…
$1,88M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$1,15M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 691 m²
Number of floors 3
RESIDENCE     Location – Pefkohori (400m from the sea) Modern residence with fin…
$338,224
Villa 6 bedrooms in Peristasi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$407,060
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Situated in a quiet location in the thriving beachfront area of Kassandra, surrounded by lux…
$1,86M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pydna - Kolindros Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$1,04M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent villa of 360 sq m in Kassandra , with an amazing view to the Sithonia…
$3,69M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$2,92M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Palaiokastro, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Palaiokastro, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Basement consists of one storeroom. …
$2,30M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,11M
Villa 1 room in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are: a fireplace, air condit…
$683,299
Villa 5 bedrooms in Toroni, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$1,57M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Spacious open plan villa with living luxury in mind, set on beautiful gardens and with amazi…
$1,07M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$2,12M
Villa 7 rooms in Thermi, Greece
Villa 7 rooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
$1,72M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$1,46M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Partially built villa in a quiet location in a quiet town with a total of 185 sq meters on 3…
$315,843
Villa 4 bedrooms in Afytos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$706,582
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 110 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE Location – Chanioti (500 meters from the sea) A luxurious residence with bre…
$700,525
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 223 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Villa consists of 4 bedro…
$1,02M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermi Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermi Municipality, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms,…
$2,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 135 m²
Number of floors 2
In a verdant location overlooking the blue sea of Halkidiki in the ultimate tranquility unf…
$563,086
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stratoniki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stratoniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of liv…
$626,246
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Beautiful custom-built home in the thriving seaside town of POSIDI with 300 sq meters of liv…
$768,481
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Incredible and modern with some stone decor & 340 meters of living area, just a few minutes …
$866,360
Villa 4 bedrooms in Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Plaka Litochorou, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 2 be…
$834,995
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful country home is set back on the hill tucked away for ultimate privacy and a peacef…
$848,379
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lakkoma, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lakkoma, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$737,583
Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

